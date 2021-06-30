Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

