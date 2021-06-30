Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,699 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zynga by 14.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zynga by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,087,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.