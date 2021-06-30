Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,176 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,788,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 808,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

