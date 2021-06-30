Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,969 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

