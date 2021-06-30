Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 91,281 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

