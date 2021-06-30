Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Patria Investments stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

