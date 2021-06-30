Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,554 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.