Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

XRAY opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

