Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $345.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

