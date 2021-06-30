Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of ePlus worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

