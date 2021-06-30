First Manhattan Co. Buys 59,586 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 265.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $253,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $8.84 on Wednesday, hitting $3,456.98. 106,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,675.03 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,320.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.