First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,198 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. 591,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

