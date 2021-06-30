First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. One One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DALI stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.