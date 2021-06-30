First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,228. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

