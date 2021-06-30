FLO (FLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

