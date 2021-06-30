Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
About Forwardly
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.