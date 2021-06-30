Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

