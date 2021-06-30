Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.39. 653,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.93. The stock has a market cap of $987.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.47 and a 12 month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

