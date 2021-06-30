FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 118.8% in June

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRMO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18. FRMO has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

