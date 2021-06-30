FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,819.10

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $15,819.10 and $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00210008 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.75 or 0.00733040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

