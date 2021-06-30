Gentarium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Gentarium has a total market cap of $77,238.64 and approximately $46.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,490,417 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

