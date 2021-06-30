Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $51,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $234.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

