Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.71 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Merit Medical Systems worth $51,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 921.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

