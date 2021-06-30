Geode Capital Management LLC Has $52.43 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of EPR Properties worth $52,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

