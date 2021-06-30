Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Credit Acceptance worth $52,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $451.00 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.73. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

