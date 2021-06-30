Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 612,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,962. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $710.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

