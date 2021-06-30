Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $18.98 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $3.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,143,020 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

