Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,360,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 31st total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Grubhub stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 157,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grubhub by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.