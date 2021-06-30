Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

