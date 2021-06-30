GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.23% of GX Acquisition worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GXGX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

