Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.