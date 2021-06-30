Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 16,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.