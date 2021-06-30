Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1,070.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

