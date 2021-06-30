Horizon Protocol Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $74,433.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

