Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,614,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Insmed worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insmed by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Insmed by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter.

INSM opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

