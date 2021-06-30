Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

INTC opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.