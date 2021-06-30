InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $62.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

