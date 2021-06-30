Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

