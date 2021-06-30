iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

