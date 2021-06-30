John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.