Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.04. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

