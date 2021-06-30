JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of National Instruments worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 101.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 39.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.13 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.