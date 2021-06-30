JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Overstock.com worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

