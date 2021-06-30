JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 111,668 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of Blucora worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

