KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 302,110 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.