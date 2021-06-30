Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.