Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KLYCY traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.