Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

