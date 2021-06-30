Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $10.89 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $7,313.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,174.71 or 0.99510812 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 696% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,715,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.