Loews Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.26. 551,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.47 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock valued at $719,572,004. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.