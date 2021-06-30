Loews Corp Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $10.53 on Wednesday, hitting $2,434.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,386.93 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,357.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

